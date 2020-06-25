Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.22. 1,092,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,207. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

