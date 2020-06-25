Telemus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,879,213 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,879,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,000. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 1.42% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

BRMK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,872. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 42.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

