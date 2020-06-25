Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.69.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $12.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

