Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.67. 3,872,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,695. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

