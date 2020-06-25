Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,131,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 53,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,640,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booking by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $26.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,583.71. 345,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,243. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,597.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,696.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

