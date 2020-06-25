Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs accounts for about 1.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 2.02% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $19,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter worth $10,288,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

In related news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo acquired 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 19,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

