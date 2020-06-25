Telemus Capital LLC Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $1,429.85. The stock had a trading volume of 820,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,411.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,352.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $975.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

