Telemus Capital LLC Has $14.86 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,333,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $245.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.76.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

