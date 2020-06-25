Telemus Capital LLC Has $29.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,926 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.97% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,578,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,654,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after buying an additional 460,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,666. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.