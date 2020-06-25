Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 814,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,526,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $126.17. 1,903,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $133.75. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

