Telemus Capital LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.55. 3,764,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,825. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

