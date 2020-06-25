Telemus Capital LLC Has $9.14 Million Position in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,634,827 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned 4.91% of Blackrock Capital Investment worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 97.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of BKCC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 108.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Blackrock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.