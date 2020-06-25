Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

Visa stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average is $185.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

