Telemus Capital LLC Invests $12.30 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,303,000. Copart accounts for 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Copart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.31. 50,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

