Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,079 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $34,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,493,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.27. 18,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,974. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average of $167.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

