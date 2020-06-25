Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,579 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand makes up 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 203.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 18,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

