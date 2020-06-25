Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,207. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $446.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

