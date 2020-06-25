Telemus Capital LLC Sells 34,769 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,769 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $36,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after acquiring an additional 611,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 3,012,547 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.