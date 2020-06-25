Tether One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.36 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Instant Bitex, DigiFinex and Kraken. Tether has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and $21.36 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01851221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox, Binance, UEX, EXX, Cobinhood, Trade By Trade, BigONE, Bitfinex, LBank, IDCM, Bittrex, QBTC, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Kraken, Iquant, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, Instant Bitex, Liqui, Gate.io, Kucoin, ABCC, B2BX, Sistemkoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC, BtcTurk, FCoin, IDAX, Upbit, C2CX, Poloniex, CoinEx, Huobi, BitMart, Coinut, MBAex, CoinBene, BitForex, Kryptono, TDAX, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.