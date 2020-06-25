Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

TXN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.56. The company had a trading volume of 141,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,977. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

