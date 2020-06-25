Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

