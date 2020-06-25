Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lifted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

TXN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.56. The company had a trading volume of 141,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,977. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

