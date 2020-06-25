Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 112,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Toro Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company operates through Evaluation and Exploration segments. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.