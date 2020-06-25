Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Cut by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.21% of Trade Desk worth $18,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $13.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $396.37. 1,827,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,067. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $421.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.76.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,524 shares of company stock valued at $103,655,005. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

