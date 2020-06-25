Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.46

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 195100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.60 price target on Treasury Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treasury Metals news, Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,690,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,105,354.76. Insiders have bought 272,000 shares of company stock worth $104,698 in the last 90 days.

Treasury Metals Company Profile (TSE:TML)

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.