Tredje AP fonden Acquires 55,351 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $12.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.13. 3,196,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.14 and its 200-day moving average is $290.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $13,989,948. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

