Tredje AP fonden Acquires 7,067 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $3,011,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK traded down $17.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,342. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.64.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

