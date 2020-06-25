Tredje AP fonden Has $24.62 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,039 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. National Pension Service raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,201,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,583,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,979,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,034,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Bank of America by 29.5% during the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,680,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after buying an additional 1,522,548 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 361,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. 46,381,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,300,898. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

