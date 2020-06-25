Tredje AP fonden Purchases 136,564 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,564 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,134,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

