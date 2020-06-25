Tredje AP fonden Sells 61,636 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,636 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

CVX stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 273,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162,595. The stock has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

