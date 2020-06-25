Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TRIL) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.62 and last traded at C$11.73, approximately 276,358 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 344,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.80. The firm has a market cap of $967.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

