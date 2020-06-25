TRON 24 Hour Volume Hits $509.69 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, TRON has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bibox, Mercatox and CoinEx. TRON has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $509.69 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01851221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEx, Neraex, CoinFalcon, BitFlip, Allcoin, Tidex, Liquid, Kucoin, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, Koinex, Livecoin, Liqui, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Rfinex, ChaoEX, Binance, WazirX, YoBit, Upbit, Exmo, IDCM, IDAX, Tokenomy, Coindeal, Bibox, Indodax, Kryptono, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, Ovis, LBank, Coinnest, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Bittrex, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Trade Satoshi, BitForex, HitBTC, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, OEX, Cryptopia, DDEX, Cryptomate, LATOKEN, Bitfinex, Braziliex and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

