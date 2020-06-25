TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Price Down 11.5%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s stock price fell 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, 1,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUIFF. Berenberg Bank lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Commerzbank lowered TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get TUI alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.