Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $214.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.65. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $219.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $961,343.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,683 shares of company stock valued at $100,563,142. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

