U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 198.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 3,549,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,372,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Cfra decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

