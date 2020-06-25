UMB Bank N A MO Buys 833 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 119,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,126. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

