UMB Bank N A MO Has $26.87 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.83. 2,216,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

