UMB Bank N A MO Has $29.05 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $139.67. 3,944,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,179. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

