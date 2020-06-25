UMB Bank N A MO Has $38.66 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.80. The stock had a trading volume of 150,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average is $222.64. The company has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

