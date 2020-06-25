UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 43,332 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,332 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.78. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

