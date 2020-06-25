UMB Bank N A MO Sells 809 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

NYSE UNH traded down $9.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.01. 1,504,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.94. The company has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

