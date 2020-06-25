Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Shares Sold by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,371 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LATNU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,763,000.

LATNU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 2,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.59.

Union Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

