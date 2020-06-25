United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $35,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 9,846,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.