Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. Valmont is looking to improve productivity and its overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The company expects the ESS segment to see improved sales and operating profit. Valmont also remains focused on pursuing acquisitions and expand capacity to boost growth. The company has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is facing certain challenges in the Irrigation business. The company expects the Irrigation unit’s revenues in the second quarter to decline year over year, partly due to disruptions in ethanol demand. Also, the company expects sustained weakness in agriculture commodity prices. A bleak outlook for the Access Systems business and the company’s high debt level are other concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.04. 4,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,264. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Valmont Industries by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

