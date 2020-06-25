Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.45. 860,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

