Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $194,454,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,498,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,292,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.95. 57,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,494. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $205.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

