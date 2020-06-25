Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.72. 305,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average of $152.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

