Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $86,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,220.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 305,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

