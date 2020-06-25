Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

VRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 460,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 62.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $5,222,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 348,946 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

