Verge Achieves Market Cap of $108.05 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Huobi and Graviex. Verge has a total market cap of $108.05 million and $5.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00460224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000738 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003473 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,307,946,343 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, BiteBTC, Graviex, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, CryptoBridge, Bitbns, Bittrex, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Bitfinex, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, HitBTC, YoBit, Coindeal, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

